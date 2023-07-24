ST. LOUIS — A woman, man, and a child were shot Monday afternoon near the intersection of Keokuk and Nebraska in south St. Louis. Police say all three victims have gunshot wounds to their legs.

Gunfire erupted in the middle of the street Monday. Children from different families were were fighting. The father of one of the kids involved in the fight was taken into custody.

People living in the area say kids were using weapons in the fight. The father from one family came outside to shoot about 10 rounds at the other family.

This is a developing story. Police say that they have an active investigation into the shooting. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.