WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman is charged with beating a man with a frying pan. Nicole Mullins, 33, faces assault charges and is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

A neighbor called police Saturday afternoon to let them know about the incident. Officers arrived in the 4400 block of Herbert Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a severe beating. His face was covered in blood and he had several cuts and scratches.

Court documents state that Mullins became very upset after being told to leave the home. She pushed him onto a bed and then started hitting him. She took his phone and beat him with it when he tried to call 911.

Mullins then went to the kitchen and grabbed a frying pan. She stuck him in the head several times with it.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Sunday. Mullins was placed under arrest and is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.