ST. LOUIS — The woman who went viral on social media yelling racist comments at a Latino family in the St. Louis area is arrested for harassment. According to the city police department’s website, officers took Judy Kline, 54, into custody Thursday morning. She’s being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center this morning without bond.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Kline with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon. However, Kline is not yet in police custody.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crimes allegedly took place on Jan. 5, 2022, in the 5700 block of Lisette Avenue, located in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Kline continued to visit the home over the next 12 months and repeatedly harassed the family.