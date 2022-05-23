JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One person is in custody related to a homicide that happened Sunday night in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a 26-year-old woman from Fenton is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. She is “believed to be the only person responsible for the homicide and there is no threat to the public,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The homicide happened at about 11:50 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Hartford Court near Fenton for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Charles Holt, 51, of Fenton lying “in front of the house” with an apparent gunshot wound. Holt was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Investigators believe the homicide resulted from a domestic dispute that began earlier in the day. This was not a random incident,” the department said.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.