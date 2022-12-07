ST. LOUIS – A woman is behind bars after shooting at three teenagers Tuesday afternoon outside of Confluence Preparatory Academy.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation around 3:30 p.m. as the school dismissed students for the day. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old woman confronted three teenagers over “personal matters” in the 300 block of North 15th Street.

As an argument escalated, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victims. Police say school officials responded to the situation and tackled the suspect.

While firing shots, the suspect suffered a graze wound to her hand. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, though has since been taken into custody. Police say two other people with the suspect fled from the scene.