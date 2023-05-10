ST. LOUIS – One woman accused in one of two Cherokee Street shootings over the weekend is now behind bars.

Police arrested Amber Booker, 33, in the investigation into a shooting Saturday evening as a Cinco de Mayo festival was wrapping up for the day. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified another person of interest in this case, though has not yet disclosed their identity.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and the man suffered a graze wound to his upper thigh. Both victims were hospitalized, but are now in stable condition.

Investigators say the victims were standing near an intersection and observing a fight amongst some men when one suspect began waving a handgun around. During the incident, Booker reportedly fired a gunshot.

Prosecutors have not yet issued charges to Booker, though police say she is awaiting a charging decision from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man, standing 5’8″ to 5’10”, with a medium build and light brown complexion, with long braided hair. During the shooting, he was wearing a Cardinals jersey with a white undershirt, light blue jeans with horizontal tears at the knees, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information in this investigation should contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371.

This shooting followed another overnight last Friday in which two people died, and two others were hurt in a shooting right in the heart of Cherokee Street at Exotic Bar and Grill. Despite the overnight shooting, thousands gathered for the festival Saturday along Cherokee Street in south St. Louis for a parade, live performances, food, drinks and more.