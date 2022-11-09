ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter.

“It’s my uncle, and that’s my cousin. I take her to school every morning; pick her up every day. So, it’s kind of like, I’m lost,” Tyranecia Jones said.

She said it was her childhood home. Her uncle, 38-year-old William Jones, and his 11-year-old daughter, Milani Jones, died in the fire.

Tyranecia said the family was asleep when the fire started. At the time, she and her family didn’t know when or where it began.

“The fire department said it started on the front, the front of the house, and it travelled up the steps. Because the steps is in front of the house. So it travelled up immediately,” she said.

Jones said a neighbor alerted them about the fire around 11 p.m. and told them to get out.

She said her family lost nearly everything, so any kind of donation would help.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements.

The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson unit are investigating.