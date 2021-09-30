Woman attached to parachute stuck in tree at Manchester and Hanley

ST. LOUIS – A woman attached to a parachute was stuck in a tree at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Manchester and Hanley.

The tree the woman was stuck in was right next to a WIL tower that is 630.91 feet tall.

It is unknown at this time how the woman got stuck in the tree. Emergency crews got her down just before 7:00 a.m.

At about 7:13 a.m., an officer walked up to her and gave the woman what appeared to be a ticket.

