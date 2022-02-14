Woman bites off part of Lyft driver’s ear during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two Lyft drivers were attacked and carjacked in separate incidents over the weekend in St. Louis.

In one case, a driver lost part of his ear during a struggle with a passenger. The incident unfolded around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in Midtown.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was in the back seat when she pulled out a gun and demanded the driver to pull over near eastbound Interstate 64 and Market Street.

The woman took the Lyft driver’s cell phone, threw it out of the window, and tried to take the car keys. Authorities said the two struggled, and that’s when the woman bit the Lyft driver’s ear.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident. The woman then pushed the driver out of the car, climbed into the driver’s seat, and drove away in the stolen vehicle.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Walnut Street, where the suspect fled on foot.

In a separate incident on Sunday, three men carjacked a 34-year-old Lyft driver in the 3500 block of Missouri Ave. The Lyft driver was attempting to pick up passengers at the location.

While waiting, three suspects held the victim at gunpoint and forced him out of his black 2016 Chrysler 200. The Lyft driver complied, and the suspects drove off with his vehicle.

At this point, police would not say if the robberies are connected. Both investigations remain ongoing.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement:

Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incidents described are deeply concerning. We’ve been in touch with the drivers to offer our support and have permanently removed the rider accounts from the Lyft community. We are working with law enforcement to help keep drivers safe while also exploring ways to expand the use of certain safety features and alerts to help prevent these kinds of incidents moving forward.