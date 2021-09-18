Woman carjacked at gas station, suspect in custody after pursuit

ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old woman had her car stolen from her at gunpoint Saturday morning in St. Louis.

The woman told police that two men approached her while walking to her car outside a Mobile gas station convenience store off Grand Boulevard around 2 a.m.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim demanding her car keys. She complied and both suspects drove off in her 2011 Chevy Malibu. The victim was not injured.

The victim’s vehicle was later observed and recovered at Kingshighway and St. Louis Avenue by a brief pursuit, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.