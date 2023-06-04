ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a carjacking that took place Saturday night in St. Louis City.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North 13th Street, where the victim was sitting inside her Nissan Altima and was approached by an armed suspect in her passenger’s seat. The victim shared that the suspect announced the robbery and then demanded her to exit the vehicle.

The suspect immediately fled the scene after. No further information has been released.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.