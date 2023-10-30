ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked in The Grove late Sunday night. The suspects appear to be still on the run.

On the night of October 29, 2023, at around 10:30 p.m. a carjacking took place in the 4100 block of Manchester Street. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was sitting in her parked vehicle in the rear lot of a business.

Two men approached her, with one suspect on the driver’s side and the other on the passenger side. It was clear that both suspects had guns. This caused the victim to exit her black 2022 Volkswagen Taos. The suspects then stole the vehicle.

Police have not yet recovered the vehicle. St. Louis Metropolitan Police are currently investigating this crime.