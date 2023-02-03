ST. LOUIS – A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go “bye bye.”

Prosecutors have charged Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely, with one count of harassment over the threat. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an undersheriff received a suspicious text from Schmidt, a former member of Victory Church.

The message stated she was going to be at the church this Sunday to act on the threat and noted there was “no need to alert authorities.” Police say there was a similar threat made to the church last April that included some of the exact same wording.

Police arrested Schmidt on Thursday. She is jailed in Jefferson County without bond.