ST. LOUIS – A woman faces criminal charges after a domestic dispute Monday led to a man’s murder in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Zina Neal, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. Police say she is accused of shooting Delawrence Foggy, 34, to death.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the murder occurred prior to 7:10 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court, just north of Florissant.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a shooting call and found Foggy inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting was a result of a domestic incident. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Neal is booked at a St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.