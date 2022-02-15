Woman charged after federal funds missing from Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A 40-year-old St. Louis woman is facing a felony charge after the city of Dellwood reported more than $10,000 in federal funds was missing.

Mesha Sykes was charged Tuesday with identity theft. A probable cause statement said Dellwood received a $500,000 federal grant for housing, which it distributed to homeowners, residents, and contractors.

Authorities said an audit found about $10,000 missing and investigators found several payments were made to Sykes’ accounts.

Sykes is not an employee of the city of Dellwood. Online court records do not name an attorney for her. She is being held on $25,000 bond.