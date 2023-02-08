Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

ST. LOUIS – A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in a viral video was charged Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the same family’s home over a year ago.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Judy Kline, 54, with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon. However, Kline is not yet in police custody.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crimes allegedly took place on Jan. 5, 2022, in the 5700 block of Lisette Avenue, located in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

A probable cause statement filed by police claims Kline knocked on the front door and wielding a hammer. Ring camera video recorded her yelling, “What the hell are you doing in my home? Get out, b—-! Get out! It’s my home!”

The woman on the video went to the back of the home and used the hammer to break through a basement door window. She then began to smash a dryer.

A male resident was inside the home with his 4-year-old daughter at the time of the break-in. The resident allegedly confronted Kline, who yelled insults at him while holding the hammer above her head threateningly.

Sgt. Wall said Kline was arrested for the initial break-in, but later released.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Kline continued to visit the home over the next 12 months and repeatedly harassed the family.

The homeowner’s eldest daughter shared the Ring security video on social media and lamented that nothing had been done to protect her family. That video, which allegedly shows Kline taking mail from the home and sitting outside the residence overnight, went viral on TikTok.

The probable cause statement states Kline had already been served with an ex parte order of protection from the homeowner and has a court date on that matter scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15.