ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a woman who brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Lucille Hunt, 38, with one felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus or premises function in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Hunt entered a school in the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road when people inside the school saw her carrying a loaded firearm inside of her purse. Authorities were informed, then arrested the woman and seized her firearm.

Investigators did not immediately disclose Hunt’s connection with the school, what time it happened, or what might have been happening at the school at the time she was inside. However, court documents note she knowingly brought the gun inside.

The charge comes less than two weeks since a deadly school shooting at Central and Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis and several FBI-investigated hoax threats in the St. Louis area.

Hunt has a criminal setting hearing in the investigation scheduled for Dec. 7, per Missouri court records.