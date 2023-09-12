ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is behind bars after a few weeks after she allegedly stole $1,300 worth of liquor from a Costco in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Caylen Woods, 24, with one felony count of stealing in excess of $750.

Woods reportedly targeted the Costco at 4200 Rusty Road in south St. Louis County on Aug. 16, 2023.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Woods stole 23 bottles of tequila from the store and hid them within a child carrier and diaper bag. She made multiple trips to and from her car, unloading stolen bottles and then returning to the store to take more.

Investigators say Woods eventually made a purchase for a small amount of merchandise using an EBT card in her own name and another member’s Costco card. It was believed she stole $1,333.77 worth of alcohol, and many alleged thefts were captured on surveillance video, per court documents.

Eventually, authorities discovered Woods had attempted to sell alcohol through her Facebook account. She was also linked to a similar shoplifting spree in Manchester.

After her arrest, Woods admitted to police that she stole liquor, but insisted she stole eight bottles as opposed to 23 from the south county store.

Woods has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Oct. 19 in St. Louis County.