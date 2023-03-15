ST. LOUIS – A woman has been charged for a shooting in downtown St. Louis, in which she allegedly fired shots at three people, including a child.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting at an apartment building. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police claim to have spotted the alleged shooter, Ariel McNeil, in the lobby. McNeil ran from police but was apprehended in the 1200 block of Locust Street.

Wall said investigators learned McNeil and the victim were in an argument over personal matters earlier in the evening at his apartment. McNeil began destroying property belonging to the victim.

A 45-year-old woman attempted to intervene on behalf of the 35-year-old man, at which point McNeil took out a gun and fired shots toward the two of them and an 11-year-old boy.

Neither the female victim nor the child were injured, Wall said. The male victim was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged McNeil with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. She remains jailed without bond.