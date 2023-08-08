ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman accused of firing a shot at Hollywood Casino over the weekend reportedly claimed it happened as a “celebration of life.”

Prosecutors have charged Razara Kelly, 20, with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a building in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Kelly pulled her car into the main roundabout area in front of the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, got out of the car holding a pistol and fired one shot at the building.

At least one witness observed the shooting, which was also captured on surveillance video. Moments later, Kelly entered the building and was arrested in the hotel lobby.

Authorities didn’t report any injuries from this incident, but Kelly allegedly told authorities she fired the shot as a “celebration of life,” per court documents. No other details related to the shooting have been disclosed.

If convicted, Kelly could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.