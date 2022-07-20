ST. LOUIS – A woman faces criminal charges after deadly stabbing Monday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Michelle Mitchell, 46, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. Police have identified Robin Bonds, 56, as the victim.

Police responded to a call for service around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue near the Dutchtown neighborhood. Bonds was found unconscious and deceased in an apartment complex.

According to court documents, a trail of bloody prints led police to Mitchell. Police searched her apartment and found multiple items with blood. Per court documents, Mitchell admitted to stabbing the victim during an argument and disposing of bloody clothes. She also reportedly took the victim’s phone. Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive in the stabbing.

Mitchell will appear in court over the case on Aug. 24. She is being jailed in St. Louis County without bond.