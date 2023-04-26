ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 26-year-old St. Louis County woman is in custody for a March homicide, near Interstate 70 and North Hanley Road.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive.

Police found the victim, identified as Aaron Harris, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 27.

At some point, detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit claim to have identified Asia Ladd as the shooter and took her into custody. Police did not specify when Ladd was arrested.

Panus said Ladd allegedly used cleaning products to clear the crime scene of possible evidence, and removed the weapon.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ladd with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Ladd is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.