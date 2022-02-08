Woman charged with Central West End overdose deaths

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors charged a St. Louis woman Tuesday with drug distribution in connection with a series of recent overdose deaths at a Central West End apartment building.

The overdoses happened Saturday, Feb. 5, between 3:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Parkview Apartments in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. In all, nine people between the ages of 40 and into their 60s overdosed; seven of those individuals died as a result.

According to court records, Chuny Ann Reed lived in the apartment building. Prosecutors allege she sold cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl from her residence.

One of the overdose survivors told authorities they bought crack cocaine from Reed on February 5. The person ingested the drug and immediately suffered an overdose. An acquaintance happened to be with the overdose victim at the time and called 911 for help.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex, which reportedly shows one of the overdose victims going into Reed’s apartment just hours before his death.

Prosecutors claim Reed told police she sells drugs to her neighbors to support her own addiction and that the cocaine she had purchased may have been laced with fentanyl.

Reed was charged Tuesday with the distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators said they’re awaiting autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death but they’re concerned there could be more victims.

“We are seeing fentanyl in the St. Louis area at record amounts, being included in counterfeit pills sold as regular power mixed with other substances, such as cocaine, heroin, and meth,” said Colin Dickey, special assistant with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Some folks may not know that fentanyl is contained in these substances, adding to deaths by overdose.”

On Tuesday, St. Louis City issued a dire warning to residents to educate themselves about the signs of opioid overdoses and addiction as the city experiences a devasting spike in overdoses.

According to St. Louis police, a total of 1,168 overdoses have been reported in the city over the past three years; 352 occurred in 2021 and 441 happened in 2020.

“Very heartbreaking to hear any time somebody is losing their life to drug overdose,” Dickey said. “We take that seriously and one of our jobs is to take these illegal substances off the streets and raise public awareness about the threat of fentanyl misuse.”