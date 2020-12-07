Woman charged with evidence tampering in south St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS –The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old woman Monday with evidence tampering in connection with a recent murder in south city.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Alberta Street—located in the Marine Villa neighborhood—on Sunday, Dec. 2 just after 8 a.m.

Police found the body of a man in his 40s outside. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Caldwell said.

While investigators have not identified any potential suspect for the man’s murder, they made an arrest for tampering.

Prosecutors charged Jasmine Baker with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the city’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Jasmine Baker