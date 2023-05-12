ST. LOUIS — A woman has been arrested for the death of Brandon West, 28, of Spanish Lake, Missouri. DaiJa’h Jackson, 25, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Police were called to investigate a shooting in the 5900 block of Summit Place in St. Louis on May 9 at around 11 p.m. They found West lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 20s was listed as the suspect at the time of the initial police report.

Court documents state that West’s sister and Jackson’s sister agreed to meet for a fight. During the fight, West tried to intervene. Police say Jackson then started firing her handgun, striking West in the chest, and killing him.

Do you have any more information about this crime? Call St. Louis homicide investigators at 314-444-5371. Submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.