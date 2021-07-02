Woman charged with murder after missing Steelville man found dead

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – Two suspects from Steelville has been charged in connection with the death of Albert Terry Barton. The missing man was found dead Wednesday.

Beau Dyer, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence. She is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center without bond.

Eric Ray, 50, is charged with tampering with evidence. He is being been held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of Albert Terry Barton’s disappearance on June 8. His family reported last seeing him on June 6. At the time, investigators noted the circumstances surrounding Barton’s disappearance to be “suspicious in nature” and were looking for two persons of interest in the case.

On June 30, investigators located those two persons in Steelville. Deputies interviewed both Dyer and Ray, and developed information leading them to Barton’s location.

Barton was found dead. The sheriff’s office did not specify a cause of death and did not say where Barton was located.