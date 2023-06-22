ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings woman’s attempt at vigilante justice injured an innocent bystander and endangered children, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Francesca Jones, 32, was charged Sunday with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, Jones’ sister’s 2020 Dodge Challenger was recently reported stolen.

The day after the theft, Jones was driving with three boys in her vehicle and observed the stolen Challenger traveling on West Florissant near Goodfellow.

Washington said Jones chased after the Challenger on West Florissant before turning into Jennings Station Road. At the intersection of Fairhaven and Jennings Station, the Challenger crashed into a truck, causing serious injuries to the driver of the bystander vehicle.

The Challenger eventually went off the road and caught fire.

Police claim Jones stopped her car, walked over to the Challenger, and shot the two occupants inside. One of the victims exchanged gunfire with Jones.

Police arrived at the scene and detained Jones, who later told investigators she was attempting to ram the Challenger in order to stop it. Two witnesses told officers they saw Jones walk over and shoot the people inside the Challenger.

Jones remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Police did not indicate if anyone has been arrested of charged with stealing the Challenger.