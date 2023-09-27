ST. LOUIS – A woman was charged Wednesday for allegedly shooting a coworker at their job following an argument.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just before 4:10 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Florissant Avenue near St. Louis Avenue, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her face. She was rushed to the hospital and remains listed in critical condition.

Police later identified Myah Blankinship as the shooter, Wall said. Blankinship surrendered to police at the Central Patrol Division.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Blankinship, 22, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She remains in custody. Bond information is unavailable.