Woman confronted by man with weapon in women’s room in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – A frightening crime is under investigation by Maryland Heights Police Department and they could use some help.

Only hours after arriving at work a woman was met by a man with a weapon in the lady’s restroom of an office building.

“Incredibly shaken up, yes it was a very, something that has never happened and she was very alarmed by it,” said Ben Berges, Maryland Heights Police Detective.

The detective has video and photos of the man who scared the woman. They show the suspect went into the women’s room of a small Maryland Heights office building, the female entered soon after. The man was waiting.

“The suspect comes out from behind one of the stalls the victim says it was either a silver knife or what she thought might be a letter opener as well raises it up to her says twice don’t say a word,” said Berges.

She let out a scream. Which brought help from another woman who was in another stall.

“Looked like he didn’t know she was in there until she came to the aid of the victim.”

The suspect ran away, wearing a mask that covered his identity. Police noticed other descriptive items about the suspect. On the back of his zip-up hoodie is the logo True Religion. He was wearing bright white Nike tennis shoes, black pants and video indicated he walked to the building or was brought by a Metro bus.

The building is located near the corner of Borman Drive and Borman court. Police want him behind bars quickly.

“He felt brazen enough to go into the women’s restroom of a public building and commit whatever act he was trying to commit.”

Police were not sure if the motive was sexual, robbery, or something else. Even the smallest piece of information can help. If you know something please call Maryland Heights Police at 314-298-8700.