ST. LOUIS – Last week, a jury convicted a St. Louis woman for the 2020 robbery and kidnapping of an elderly woman outside a south city grocery store.

The robbery itself took place on July 29, 2020, outside the Schnucks Loughborough store near Carondelet Park. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the victim, an 80-year-old woman, was getting into her car when another woman approached her from behind and jammed a sawed-off shotgun into her back.

The armed assailant demanded the woman take her to an ATM to withdraw money. The 80-year-old drove to the nearby ATM at Great Southern Bank but couldn’t get any money from the machine.

The gunwoman forced the victim to drive her to the 7100 block of Virginia Avenue. She took the 80-year-old’s cellphone and cash from the victim’s purse and fled.

Ginger Ephrim was arrested in connection with the robbery in September 2020. She was convicted of first-degree robbery and kidnapping but found not guilty of armed criminal action.

Ehprim will be sentenced on the morning of August 25.