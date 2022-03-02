Woman crashes car on eastbound I-70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman crashed her car early Wednesday morning along eastbound I-70 near Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Another driver stopped to help her and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital. Eastbound 70 was shut down for a time as crash reconstruction teams investigated.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

