ST. LOUIS – A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. when two cars crashed on Bircher Boulevard and North Kingshighway. The driver and passenger of one car took off. The woman driving the other car went to the hospital with serious injuries.

