Woman dies after house fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in High Ridge, Missouri, Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4600 block of West Rock Creek Road around noon Wednesday, according to the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

A man told authorities he returned home and found his house full of smoke, and his mother was still inside. Within three minutes of entering the home, firefighters found the woman and rescued her.

She was taken to St. Clare Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family members and friends of the victim of this tragic event,” said Captain John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the district’s Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.