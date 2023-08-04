OLD JAMESTOWN, Mo. — St. Louis County Police say a vehicle, possibly hit a street sign, on Lindbergh Boulevard Thursday night, sending it through the windshield of an oncoming vehicle. The impact killed the woman driving the vehicle near Robbins Grove Drive.

A driver going westbound on Lindbergh hit the object before 8:30 p.m. The vehicles did not crash into each other. Police say that the vehicles did not crash into each other. They found them stopped on the eastbound and westbound shoulders of the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the westbound vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. St. Louis County Police say that there is an active investigation into this incident.

Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).