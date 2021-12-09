Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Missouri

HERMITAGE, Mo.- A woman has died after an officer-involved shooting in Hickory County Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 9 a.m. Hickory County deputies responded to a home on Short Lane in Hermitage for a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman armed with a knife attacking a resident of the property.

Authorities say one deputy shot the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control Division.