ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a deadly crash on N. Highway 67 near Jamestown Bay Drive.

Police say an officer witnessed the crash when it occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said one woman was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. Two other adults and a child taken to a hospital suffered injuries described by police as not life-threatening.

N. Highway 67 was shut down for several hours while police investigated. Three vehicles were damaged.

One of the vehicles appeared to be a Hazelwood School District vehicle. Police have not yet indicated what led up to the crash.