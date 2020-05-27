Woman dies in fatal fire in Dutchtown; fire chief says home had no smoke detectors

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fatal fire in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis is under investigation.

St. Louis firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue where a man and woman were trapped inside a home.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the woman died at the scene and a man was seriously injured.

Neighbors said they often saw the couple around the home and their garage caught fire about a year prior. This time, nearly the entire house was gutted.

“We’ve got some concerns with this fire because there were multiple sources of fires in the first floor and in the basement,” Jenkerson said. “The fire investigation unit was called onto the scene, along with bomb and arson.”

The chief said the home had no working smoke detectors and if it did, both people may have made it out alive. Jenkerson said the fire department gives out free smoke detectors and they’ll even install them for you.