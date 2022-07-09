A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman died overnight from a crash in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, just west of Carrie Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was speeding when her car left the roadway onto a grassy shoulder, then struck a metal electric fence for the Broadway Ford Truck Center. After the collision, the car caught on fire, in addition to one other parked vehicle nearby. When police arrived to the scene, the driver was found dead.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. Additional details on the crash are limited at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.