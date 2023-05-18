DESOTO, Mo. – An investigation is underway after one woman died overnight in a DeSoto house fire.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Dock Drive. A medical examiner is working to identify the victim, who died from her injuries at the home.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire likely started “accidentally in a bedroom.” It’s unclear what led up to the fire, though investigators so not believe it was suspicious.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.