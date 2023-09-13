ST. LOUIS – A woman died Tuesday afternoon in a south St. Louis County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified the victim as Debra Fitzgerald, 61, of Fenton. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 30 near Rahning Road.

Investigators say, leading up to the crash, Fitzgerald and the other driver involved were in different lanes. According to the MSHP crash report, Fitzgerald tried to change lanes as the other driver began to slow down for congested traffic.

MSHP says Fitzgerald’s vehicle struck the right rear of the other vehicle. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene. MSHP did not report any injuries from the other driver involved.