BLACKJACK, Mo. — A fatal car crash at Jerries Lane and Parker Road has left one dead and two injured. Responding to a call at 10:51 AM, officers found that a Chevy Equinox had veered off Parker Road, striking a speed limit sign. The driver collided head-on with another vehicle.

The passenger in the second vehicle died from her to injuries at the hospital. The driver of that vehicle is being treated for serious injuries, while the Equinox driver is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.