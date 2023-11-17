LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman died in a St. Charles County crash on I-64 Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Karen Sweeney, 67, of Foristell.

The crash report states that vehicles came to a stop on the highway at mile marker 4.4 because of traffic congestion near the intersection with 364. Sweeney’s vehicle slammed into the back of a large pick-up truck. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

First responders were called to the scene. At 10:44 a.m., St. Charles County Ambulance personnel declared Sweeney to be deceased.