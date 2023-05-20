ST. LOUIS – A woman died from injuries nearly one month after she was struck by a car in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

SLMPD identified Angela Brown, 65, as the victim on Saturday. Police say she died from her injuries on May 16.

The collision happened on April 19 in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Investigators say the woman was walking along the westbound lanes of the street when she was struck by a driver.

Police say the driver remained at the scene after the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not disclosed whether the incident might lead to criminal charges.