WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A woman died, and a teenager is hurt after a two-car crash Thursday in rural Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Beth Rutledge, 45, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The other driver involved in the crash, a 16-year-old girl, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Missouri Route 21 near Diamond Road. Investigators say Rutledge was driving northbound when the teenage driver pulled into the path. Rutledge then struck the left side of the teenager’s vehicle and died from injuries in the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, which covers the St. Louis region and several nearby counties, is investigating the crash.