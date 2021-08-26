Woman dies when stolen car crashes in northeastern Missouri

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Missouri say a woman died and a man was injured after the stolen vehicle they were riding in crashed along a Pike County highway. Police say they are now looking for the driver of the stolen vehicle, who fled on foot from the wreckage. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the stolen Jeep was speeding and ran off Highway 54 on a curve several miles west of Bowling Green. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Jeep rolled down an embankment and flipped several times, killing 37-year-old passenger Jennifer Whitehead of Foristell. A 33-year-old man in the Jeep was flown to a Columbia hospital with serious injuries.

