HILLSBORO, Mo. — A 41-year-old woman died while being detained for a probation violation at the Jefferson County Jail Sunday. Earlier that day, Melissa Miles of Robertsville had returned to the facility from a hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that Miles was being held by herself in a medical area. They found her unresponsive at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators do not suspect foul-play in this death. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office examined her body and found no signs of assault. An official cause of death is still being determined.