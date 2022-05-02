JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours Monday in Jefferson County, Missouri, claiming the life of a woman and her dog.

High Ridge Fire Captain John Burton said they believe the deadly fire was an accident.

“We weren’t able to make entry right of way because it was fully involved,” said Burton. ” Once we did, and we did a search, we did eventually find one victim inside the residence.”

The name of the victim hasn’t been released, but the neighbors who knew her are left in disbelief. Arlene Huls said the victim was one of the first friends she met when she moved to the area in the 1970s.

“Terrible, terrible, I’m going to really miss her,” Huls said. “She always told me when the horse races were going to be on TV, and we go the meeting. I’ve been friends with her all that time.”

Her daughter Trisha Reifsteck grew up in the house her mother still lives in.

“Devastation. It was horrible, just horrible,” Reinsteck said.

Reinsteck said her mother called her Monday morning with the heartbreaking news.

“You hate to see your parents hurt just like they hate to see you hurt, so we’ll be going through this together,” she said.

For now, the quiet neighborhood will do its best to remember the good times they shared.

“She had a lot of good people around here that cared for her she will be missed,” Reifsteck said.