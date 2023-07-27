O’FALLON, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he reportedly took off in a woman’s car Wednesday evening and dragged her across the street as she attempted to stop him.

Prosecutors have charged Melvin Johnson with vehicle hijacking and second-degree assault in the investigation.

The O’Fallon Police Department says the situation unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of O’Fallon Plaza. The victim got out of her car and approached a trash bin. Moments later, Johnson got in the car, which was unlocked.

Once the victim was able to confront Johnson, she grabbed onto the steering wheel. Johnson then drove the car and dragged the victim a significant distance. The victim suffered injuries to here arms, legs, feet, and torso. She required treatment from ambulance crews at the scene.

Moments later, the vehicle was reported as stolen. Police stopped Johnson within O’Fallon city limits and took him into custody.

Johnson is jailed in St. Charles County on a $250,000 cash-only bond.