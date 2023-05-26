MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman is under arrest after driving into oncoming traffic to avoid officers Monday. Among the felony charges that Desirea Thompson, 37, faces are resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and property damage.

Police saw a 2013 gray Ford Fusion going south on McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights Monday with no license plates. The driver unsuccessfully tried to duck into a driveway to avoid the patrolling officer.

The car then swerved in and out of traffic in an attempt to ditch the officers. Police say the driver was speeding through the 35 mph zones. The car also sped through a 25 mph school zone. The car did not stop when officers tried to pull it over.

The driver then went into oncoming traffic on Dorsett Road. That is when the Ford Fusion struck another vehicle. The collision sent the car into the eastbound lanes, striking the median and disabling the vehicle.

Thompson was placed under arrest. She was driving with a revoked license and told officers that her license was “bad.” Her bond is set at $75,000, cash-only.