Woman accused of faking to work for Dept. of Family Services to take a child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 12-year-old girl.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jariah Hickman left her residence in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with an unknown woman in a black Chevrolet Impala. MSHP said the woman “claimed to work for the Department of Family Services. Further investigation revealed that the Department of Family Services did not take custody of Jariah Hickman.” The woman was wearing a black pea coat and khaki pants.

Hickman is described as being 5’4″ and 170 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and was wearing a red jacket and black pants with white stripes.

Anyone who sees the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.